SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading 13% Lower This Week

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $9,460.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

