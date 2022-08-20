Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) versus Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voyager Digital and Secom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.18 -$51.49 million ($0.30) -0.53 Secom $9.35 billion 1.67 $839.04 million $0.88 19.05

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Voyager Digital. Voyager Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Secom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Secom 8.60% 6.98% 4.63%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Voyager Digital and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 4 3 0 2.43 Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voyager Digital currently has a consensus price target of $18.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11,311.95%. Given Voyager Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voyager Digital is more favorable than Secom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Secom beats Voyager Digital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences. The company's Medical Services segment offers home nursing, pharmaceutical dispensing, and other personal care services; support for affiliated medical institutions; operates the general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP and telework support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and business process outsourcing services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment provides real estate leasing, construction, installation, and home services. It also offers building management, real estate management, electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, and restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintenance services, as well as manufactures, sells, and maintains freight elevators. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

