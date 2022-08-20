Sentinel Protocol Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $3.87 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023433 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005153 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

