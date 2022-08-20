ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $476.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average of $501.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,427 shares of company stock worth $16,189,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

