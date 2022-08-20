ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,427 shares of company stock valued at $16,189,898. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW opened at $476.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

