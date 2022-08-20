Sether (SETH) Achieves Market Cap of $522,707.19

Sether (SETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a market capitalization of $522,707.19 and approximately $1,558.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sether has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,124.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00126897 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033482 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00077025 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sether

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.