Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.33. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 9,520 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHERF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

