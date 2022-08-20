Shih Tzu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $901,160.69 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shih Tzu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003745 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00127321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00099823 BTC.

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu (CRYPTO:SHIH) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

