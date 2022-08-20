Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 188.89 ($2.28).

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 53.08 ($0.64) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 51.40 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 289.90 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market cap of £672.86 million and a PE ratio of -176.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.26.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

