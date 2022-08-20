Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ASOS to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

LON ASC opened at GBX 765 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The firm has a market cap of £764.54 million and a PE ratio of 2,467.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 981.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,411.07. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 759 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,146 ($50.10).

In other ASOS news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

