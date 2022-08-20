SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 30% This Week

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $2.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,126.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.79 or 0.07700170 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00160077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00260222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00683197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.98 or 0.00548961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

