Signata (SATA) Price Tops $0.0406

Signata (SATA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Signata coin can now be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signata has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Signata has a market cap of $2.89 million and $5,481.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signata alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,256.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003805 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00127350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00100602 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

Buying and Selling Signata

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.