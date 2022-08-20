SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Down 2.6%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 7,564,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 6,762,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.89. The company has a market cap of £11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

