Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 128,524 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $6,249,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $3,449,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 398.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 132,220 shares in the last quarter.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

