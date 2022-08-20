SKALE Network (SKL) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $191.12 million and $16.86 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

