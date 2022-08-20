Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 256,003 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 686,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 256,003 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,221,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,551,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

