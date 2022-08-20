Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 56,458 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,735 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,458 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $60,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

TD stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. 1,614,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

