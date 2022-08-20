Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 91,761 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,761 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.64% of Robert Half International worth $80,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $81.39. 1,286,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,172. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.