Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,379 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 221,136 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 45.1% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,524,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 474,050 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 39,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 277,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. 19,692,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

