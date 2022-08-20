Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,940 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $64,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.07. 380,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

