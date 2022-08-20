Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 682,717 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 682,717 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Pfizer worth $279,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

