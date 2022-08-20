Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 122,586 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,586 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $212,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,350,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. The company has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

