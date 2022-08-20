Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 20,077 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,077 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $418,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,186,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,654,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

