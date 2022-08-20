Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,414 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,414 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $101,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,402,000 after purchasing an additional 962,524 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.28.

INTU stock traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,481. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

