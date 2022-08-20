Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 234,330 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 234,330 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $112,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. 7,938,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,755. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $73.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

