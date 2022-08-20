Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 666,453 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,479,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666,453 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $88,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 5,259,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,223. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

