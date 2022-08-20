Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Skylight Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79. Skylight Health Group has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
About Skylight Health Group
