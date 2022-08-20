Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Up 14.8%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 132,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 115,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Small Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$62.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. The company's clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. It is also developing a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

