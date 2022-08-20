Sociall (SCL) Achieves Market Cap of $50,744.93

Sociall (SCL) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $50,744.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,039.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00127038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io.

Sociall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

