Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.05

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (CVE:SFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 108000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Softrock Minerals Trading Up 11.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

About Softrock Minerals

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Canada. It also explores for lithium, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Southern Alberta; and 2.5% GORR located in the Charlie Lake field in the Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

