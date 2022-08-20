SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.45

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.45 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 21.45 ($0.26). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.26), with a volume of 2,634,176 shares.

SolGold Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of £481.98 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.38.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

