Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Source Energy Services in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.18.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.