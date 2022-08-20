S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $39,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 167.2% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 22,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,096,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,926,000 after purchasing an additional 427,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.61. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

