SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $48,000.00 and approximately $54,779.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00784214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SparkPoint Fuel Profile
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.