SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Posts Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.32 EPS.

SpartanNash Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.59. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $556,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

