SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 6.4% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.08. 15,148,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,379. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $110.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.88.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.