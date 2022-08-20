Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 291,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,958. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.