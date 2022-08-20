Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.69.

Shares of SPLK opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

