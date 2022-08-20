Sportech (LON:SPO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.20

Sportech PLC (LON:SPO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 21.60 ($0.26), with a volume of 16257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60 ($0.26).

Sportech Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.04. The firm has a market cap of £20.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

About Sportech

(Get Rating)

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the State of Connecticut, the United Kingdom. It operates through Sportech Venues and Sportech Digital segments. The Sportech Venues segment manages off-track betting venues. The Sportech Digital segment engages in the provision of lottery software and services, and the operation of a pari-mutuel betting website.

