SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPXC. TheStreet raised shares of SPX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX Stock Down 2.7 %

SPXC stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 140,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,273. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in SPX by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPX by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.