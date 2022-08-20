SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

