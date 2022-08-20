SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 320.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 431,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,745 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.07 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

