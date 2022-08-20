Stably USD Price Down 0.2% This Week (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $462,294.75 and $4,680.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

