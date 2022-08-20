Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Hits $373,141.34

Starbase (STAR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $373,141.34 and approximately $603,691.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00125747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00102488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032179 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

