Starcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $415,415.00 (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Starcoin has a market capitalization of $35.62 million and $415,415.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Starcoin has traded up 257.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Starcoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00024532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00257475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Starcoin Profile

Starcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,596,959 coins. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. Starcoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling Starcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StarKST is a payment gateway system where users can make safe and fast payments around the globe. The platform is developed using blockchain technology. The StarKST project offers to its users an exchange, a StarKST wallet to store, receive/send KST and finally, the StarKST website allocates the payment gateway. The KST token use a private blockchain to improve the safety and quickness of the payments. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.