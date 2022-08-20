Starname Price Up 131.5% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starname has traded up 131.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,288.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003707 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname (IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

