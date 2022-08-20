Step Hero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,360.00 (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Step Hero has a total market cap of $28,114.11 and approximately $37,360.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,120.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003736 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00126988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033503 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077962 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO.

Step Hero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

