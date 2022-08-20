Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$3.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.93.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$335.65 million and a PE ratio of 11.21. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

