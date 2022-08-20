Stifel Nicolaus Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $190.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris Stock Down 2.4 %

ENTG stock opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Entegris by 951.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 192,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,652,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

