StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.