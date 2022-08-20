StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.