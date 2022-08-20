StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

